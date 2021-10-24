Attorney Chad Van Horn Wins Pro Bono Awards

Chad Van Horn, founding partner of Van Horn Law Group, P.A. recently received a Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award from Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida and the Bankruptcy Pro Bono Award from Dade Legal Aid/Put Something Back for exemplary pro bono service to low-income individuals and families across Florida.

Van Horn and his team handled 10 pro bono cases and participated in three bankruptcy clinics in the past eight months for Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida. For Dade Legal Aid, the firm handled more than 20 cases over the past year.

“We’re proud to offer pro bono services because we want to do our part to ensure the legal system is open to everyone in need, not just those who can afford it,” said Van Horn. “We never have turned down a pro bono case, because we really hope to make a difference, particularly among underserved communities.”

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., the largest bankruptcy firm in Broward County based on cases filed in the past 12 months (Pacer.gov), is experiencing significant growth. The firm added five offices this year – Orlando, Miami Lakes, Doral, North Miami and Miramar – in addition to its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and a satellite office in West Palm Beach.

The success of Van Horn Law Group, P.A. rests upon its commitment to helping individuals buried in debt. Van Horn stood up against the legal industry norm that clients have to pay thousands in fees for bankruptcy upfront. He fought for the right to be able to offer two contract agreements – an initial contract and fee for filing bankruptcy and a second contract to complete the bankruptcy process with fees paid over time with no interest.

Earlier this year, the firm won a case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida (Case No. 20-8268-LMI) confirming the legality of providing payment over time for bankruptcy services. This was a huge win for to underserved, low-income communities.

Van Horn has been recognized for his efforts by multiple organizations. In 2021, his firm was named Law Firm of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward County, and Van Horn was named a Florida Legal Awards 2021 On the Rise honoree by the Daily Business Review. In 2020, he received The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award from Legal Aid Services of Broward County, an Up & Comer Award from South Florida Business & Wealth, the National Philanthropy Day Individual Hero Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Legacy Builder Award from Legacy Lives Here, Inc.

In 2018, he received the 40 Under 40 award by the South Florida Business Journal and was selected for Leadership Broward Class XXXVII. In 2017, he was named Florida Big of the Year out of 15,000 mentors statewide and Attorney of the Year by the Legal Aid Service of Broward County.

Van Horn is the author of The Debt Life, an Amazon bestseller within 24 hours, which illustrates effective solutions to help individuals and businesses find their way beyond “the debt life” and into financial solvency, and Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida, an overview of bankruptcy options for those in considerable debt.

Van Horn Law Group practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief, and consumer law.

The firm ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the United States. For more information, call (954) 637-0000 in South Florida, (407) 986-0000 in the Orlando area or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.