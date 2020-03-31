At Broward Gov’t, Your Boss Decides Who Gets A Chance To Telework From Home In Pandemic

On March 22, Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry issued an emergency order shutting down all non-essential retail and commercial businesses to help stem the rising tide of the deadly COVID-19 virus that’s wracking the country.

Now eight days later, and after Henry’s further order Thursday that all Broward residents stay home, hundreds of the county’s non-essential employees who work for Henry – analysts, clerks, custodians, elevator inspectors, groundskeepers and others – continue to commute to their government jobs in offices across Broward County.

The county has more than 6,200 employees. Many employees even report to locations that are no longer open to the public, like libraries and parks. Libraries were closed March 19 and parks on March 24. The emergency order announcing the parks shut down notes, “Parks employees will continue to report to work … Libraries staff will continue to report to work.”

“Whole county divisions have decreed you can’t work from home,” said one county employee who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. “We are having a crisis and this woman [Henry] wants county employees that don’t need to be at work to write reports when the parks are closed and the libraries are closed.”