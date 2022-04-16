Around 90 million chocolate bunnies are sold for Easter.

Easter is observed on the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox. Considered Christianity’s most important holy day, it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Depending on which calendar a church follows, some will celebrate the holiday earlier than others.

Leading up to Easter Sunday is an entire season of observances beginning with Ash Wednesday, Lent’s official beginning. Lent is a time of fasting and reflection, which represents the time Jesus spent in the wilderness for 40 days. Many know this as a time when Christians give something up for Lent.

Before Easter (Pascha), Passover was the primary holy day celebrated; however, Christianity closely links the two holidays. Jesus’s last supper was a Passover meal. By the 2nd century, Orthodox Christians also celebrated Pascha alongside Passover as well as pagan spring festivals.

According to scholars, this Christian holiday was named after the Anglo-Saxon goddess, Eostre, who was depicted as a Fertility Goddess and a Goddess of Dawn and Light.

The Easter Bunny tradition comes from medieval Germany, where the Osterhase or Easter Hare would lay its colorful eggs in nests prepared by children.

In the 18th-century, settling in the Dutch Pennsylvania countryside, immigrants brought this fable and tradition to the United States.

Dying eggs is a tradition that dates back thousands of years across many cultures. Eggs symbolize rebirth, fertility, and life springing forth.

The act of painting eggs originates from a Ukrainian tradition. For countless generations, Ukrainians have been decorating eggs as a calling out to the Gods and Goddesses of health and fertility.

Eggs have been seen as an ancient symbol of fertility, while springtime is considered to bring new life and rebirth.

Americans spend $1.9 billion on Easter candy. That’s the second biggest candy holiday after Halloween.

70% of Easter candy purchased is chocolate.

76% of Americans think the ears of a chocolate bunny should be the first to be eaten.

The first story of a rabbit (later named the “Easter Bunny”) hiding eggs in a garden was published in 1680.

“The White House Easter Egg Roll” event has been celebrated by the President of the United States and their families since 1878.

More than 1.5 million Cadbury Creme Eggs are produced every day.

It was during the 19th century that the Fry family of Bristol ran the largest chocolate factory in the world and produced the first chocolate egg, in 1873.

It was two years later in 1875 that saw Cadbury’s make their first Easter egg.

Easter baskets have special symbolism. The woven treat containers represent birds’ nests and new life, especially when filled to the brim with eggs.

In 2020, 77% of American adults celebrated the holiday.

Americans eat about 1.5 million Peeps during Easter. The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, factory makes an impressive 5.5 million a day.

Americans consume over 16 Billion jelly beans during Easter.

Around 90 million chocolate bunnies are sold for Easter.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Do Something

Sykes Holiday Cottages

Good Housekeeping