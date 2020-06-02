Are You Ready To Save Money Shopping Online? Are You Ready For A WOOT-OFF? Wait, What?

Online shopping allows you the ease of getting items delivered directly to your door. Not only is online shopping convenient, but it also allows you to discover sites that help you save money while shopping.

Credited with being the original daily deals site, launching in 2004, Woot! makes it easy for shoppers to save – and laugh out loud – while browsing for items they need, want and everything in between.

Consider these ways you can save and have more fun while you shop.

Shop daily deals. Offering daily deals for the last 16 years, you can find staff-picked deals every day across categories including home and kitchen, electronics, computers, tools and garden, sports and outdoors, shirts and gourmet food. While daily deals can help you save on items you didn’t even know you needed – such as TVs, laptops, power tools, sneakers and custom graphic t-shirts – other household necessities are also easy to find.

Expect the unexpected. Most of the time when you shop, you’re looking for something you already know you need or want, but a website like Woot! also allows you to step into the unknown and buy a mystery box of items, referred to as a “Bag o’ Crap.” These “BOCs” are random items that are silly, fun and can sometimes be exactly what you need to make your day and help you save.

Join in on the forum fun. You can find various forums online that cover a variety of topics, including some for the online shopping community. For example, some sites allow you to engage in discussions on threads, swap different items, share reviews of products and more. Forums can be a fun way to uncover more tips for saving online from other experienced shoppers.

Vote to lower prices. Fun, interactive features like Woot!’s Deal-O-Meter allow you to have a say in how you save by voting to lower the prices of upcoming deals. If a product gets enough votes, the price will be lowered.

Face off to score deals. If you enjoy the thrill of friendly competition, you don’t want to miss the Woot-Off. It’s a day-long gauntlet of unannounced deals, with new offers launching every 30 minutes or less. Woot-Offs don’t happen often, but when they do, you’ll want to check back so you don’t miss the super-cheap prices, limited-quantity offers and the elusive Bag o’ Crap.

Take advantage of special pricing. Another fun way to get items for low prices, the WTF (Woot!’s Totally Fun-tastic) Pricing promotion showcases limited quantities of a deal, raising the price every 10 minutes until it sells out. If you arrive quickly at the deal page, you can get products for as low as $1.

Combine membership perks. If you shop online often, there’s a fairly good chance you, or someone who you know, is an Amazon Prime member. As a subsidiary of the e-commerce site, Woot! offers special perks to members including free shipping and exclusive discounts.

To share in the savings and fun, visit woot.com or download the app.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

SOURCE:

Woot!