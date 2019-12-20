Are You Ready For “Ugly Christmas Sweater Day”? (Infographic)

Since 2011, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day has grown to be an international event. Now occurring on the third Friday of December, the celebration gives holiday lovers worldwide a chance to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters.

The ugly sweater first became a household meme in the 1980s with The Cosby Show’s, Bill Huxtable leading the way. Chevy Chase’s character in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation added the holiday twist to this look. These well-known leading actors were playing decidedly unhip characters, who had no fashion sense at all

In 2014, they partnered with Save the Children in their “Make the World Better with a Sweater” campaign.

Christmas Sweaters Once Went by a Different Name. Holiday sweaters were first manufactured on a grand scale sometime during the 1950s. Back then, they were actually produced under the name “Jingle Bell Sweaters” instead.

The First Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Was Held in Vancouver, Canada. That’s right- The original party for unappealing Christmas sweaters traces back to Vancouver. In 2002, Commodore Ballroom hosted the party.

San Diego-based duo Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton started the business Tipsy Elves in 2011. Their silly depictions on Christmas characters including Santa and the Bumble won over the heart and wallet of Shark Tank’s investor, Robert Herjavec. He offered $100,000 for 10% of the company. Mendelsohn and Morton accepted the offer which turned into one of Herjavec’s most profitable investments on the show.

San Diego-based duo Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton started the business Tipsy Elves in 2011. Their silly depictions on Christmas characters including Santa and the Bumble won over the heart and wallet of Shark Tank’s investor, Robert Herjavec. He offered $100,000 for 10% of the company. Mendelsohn and Morton accepted the offer which turned into one of Herjavec’s most profitable investments on the show. The actual mass-market ugly sweater reached its peak popularity sometime in the 1980s

On Nordstrom.com, one ugly Christmas sweater goes for $600 (in 2013).

Try these tips to take the prize: Animal or cartoon characters with a holiday theme give sweaters a kitsch feel. Think reindeer, snowmen, mice, kittens or elves. Select ridiculous colors. The more they clash, the better. Embellish. Scratch that. Over-embellish! Pom-poms, bells, felt, tinsel, or any other glittery, jingly items lying around the house. Add a collar, dickey, or ruffle. Electrify it! Put Rudolph to shame and go to the head of the team with bright, flashing lights! Give it some 80s flair with shoulder pads.



Sources:

National Day Calendar

PPCorn

Ugly Christmas Sweater

Tipsy Elves