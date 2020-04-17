Are Steam Cleaners Effective For Disinfection?

To cleanse, dry, and sanitize surfaces rapidly and quickly, we use a steam cleaner. They have proved to be powerful disinfectants and are known even to sterilize the surfaces they are used on, in a short period of time.

Read how steam cleaners assist when wanting to keep your surroundings clean.

Avoiding the transmission

Most commonly, people use liquid chemical disinfectants to kill the pathogens on the surfaces. However, this is not possible in all cases because of the combination of the qualities of pathogens and liquid disinfector. This risk of transmission of pathogens and dust particles remains to make the threat of catching them from the very surface you have tried to disinfect the germs from.

The chemical liquids used have sodium hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, and phenols. However, they need to be applied and then given ample time to work without human contact to be effective. In addition, not all kinds of porous surfaces can be treated with liquid disinfectants effectively.

Thus, it is neither practical nor effective to take for granted that these chemical disinfectants, even though passing several tests, are always effective.

Heat-killing

Water has a high capacity to hold heat, and steam cleaners have the same quality, which, when put to cleaning, proves to be of great use. Because of the ability of steam to release its heat energy on contact with the surface, germs, dirt, filth, and other residues are disintegrated because of their bonds being disrupted and are then easily removed. Water is the backing element for steam cleaners, making the latter efficient for transferring heat energy.

Steam penetrates pores that many chemicals and abrasive cleaners cannot. Their destructive action on microbial proteins is not their sole attack. They work on the destruction of the fatty cellular membranes of bacteria and fungi, too, killing all germs that they can catch hold of, in and around the surface.

Furthermore, professionals are not risked to the potentially corrosive or allergenic compounds that may be present in common liquid chemical disinfectants. This health benefit allows cleaners to do their job effectively without being exposed to dangerous consequences.

Accessibility and multi-diversity

Not only are steam cleaners much more accessible, but also they prove to be multi-diverse in terms of the surfaces it can be used on. They are easily usable on materials like metal, plastic, textile, stainless steel, steel, rough surface, and paint without having the threat of corrosion or abrasion. This makes them safe for use on multiple surfaces that might need to be disinfected regularly.

Steam cleaners break bonds in terms of the physical and chemical structure of the pathogens present. They also help in degreasing, removing dirt, while working on killing germs, bacteria, fungi, and other microbes. Above 110°C, the water becomes steam, and from 120°C, it starts disinfecting without leaving any bacterial resistance since it is an active surfactant.

Energy efficiency

Steam cleaners help in alleviating toxicity and allergenic concerns while also introducing an opportunity to improve and enhance disinfection quality.

The energy required is minimal in terms of time and physical energy as well. Time taken is less when using steam cleaners since it has a strong power in solving the purpose in a few minutes itself.