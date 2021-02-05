Are Ball Pythons Friendly?

Sure ball pythons are cute, but that’s not the only reason why they’re the most popular snake in the exotic pet industry. These docile creatures check all the boxes of what any pet owner could want: low maintenance, great personality, hundreds of colors to choose from…the list goes on and on.

Being on the small side of the spectrum, ball pythons are very manageable, even for first-time snake owners, and easy to accommodate in any housing setup (yes, even your studio apartment).

There are many reasons why so many ball pythons are so popular, here are the top 5.

They’re beautiful

Appearance isn’t everything but it certainly contributes to the appeal of the ball python. Available in a myriad of colors and patterns, there are few snakes that rival this species in terms of variety. Referred to as “morphs”, the numbers of the different combinations of ball python colors and patterns are estimated to be in the thousands.

They’re very friendly

Snakes aren’t known to be social butterflies, in fact, most would prefer to be left alone most of the time. This isn’t the case with sweet ball pythons, however. Ball pythons actually enjoy human contact and will readily curl up around an available limb when held. Another reason for their friendly reputation is that ball pythons are also extremely non-aggressive – to a point where they’re fine to be handled by children. When ball pythons are scared, they are far more likely to curl up into a defensive ball (which is where they get their namesake) rather than lash out to hiss or bite.

They’re fun to watch

A major part of the fun of owning a pet is being able to see and play with it. While most snakes spend the majority of their time burrowed away in their hidey-hole, ball pythons are known to be inquisitive. Their curiosity often leads them to explore their surroundings and go out into the open where they can be seen and admired. Ball pythons are more active than your typical snake and provide great entertainment value.

They’re surprisingly cost-effective

Entertainment aside, the practical side of ball python ownership makes them appealing as well. These snakes average between 3 and 4 feet in length, which is considered to be on the small side. The smaller the snake, the less you have to feed it—a cost that could certainly add up for an animal that lives several decades. On top of that, ball pythons (and most adult snakes in general) eat infrequently, only requiring a rodent or two every 7-10 days.

They’re easy to care for

Ball pythons are considered to be one of the best snakes for beginners and a big part of that is due to their minimal care requirements. They are very tolerant snakes that don’t have the strict habitat requirements that other kinds of snakes do. Needing only the most basic of lighting, humidity, and heat, ball pythons don’t require much equipment for their upkeep.

Regardless of whether you are a first-time snake owner or an experienced hobbyist, ball pythons are great to keep around. There are many reasons why these wonderful snakes are popular, but the best way to experience them is to find ball pythons for sale and adopt one of your very own.