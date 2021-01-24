Archibutyrophobia Is The Fear Of Peanut Butter Being Stuck To The Roof Of Your Mouth

Archibutyrophobia Is The Fear Of Peanut Butter Being Stuck To The Roof...

National Peanut Butter Day on January 24th recognizes an American staple in our pantries. Whether creamy or chunky, with chocolate or with jelly, peanut butter gets the recognition it deserves each year on this day.

The early peanut butter made by the Aztecs and Incas around 1000 BC was more of a paste and not nearly as creamy as the peanut butter we know now.

We can thank four men for the inventions and processes that bring us the creamy, smooth peanut butter we enjoy today: Marcus Gilmore Edson of Canada, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, Dr. Ambrose Straub of St. Louis, Missouri and chemist Joseph Rosefield.

In 1884, Edson developed a process to make peanut paste from milling roasted peanuts between two heated plates. The famous cereal maker and health food specialist of the time, Kellogg, patented a process with raw peanuts in 1895. Dr. Straub is responsible for patenting a peanut butter making machine in 1903.

Peanut butter was introduced to audiences at the 1904 Universal Exposition in St. Louis at C.H. Sumner’s concession stand.

But the man who brought us the peanut butter we know and love today was Joseph Rosefield. In 1922, through homogenization, Rosefield was able to keep peanut oil from separating from the peanut solids. He later sold the patent to a company that began making Peter Pan peanut butter. Rosefield then went into business for himself selling Skippy peanut butter through Rosefield Packing. He also supplied peanut butter for military rations during World War II.

In 1901, the phrase Peanut Butter & Jelly first made a written appearance. It was called peanut paste, and was part of a recipe for a simple sandwich to add a bit of variety found in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics.

Harry Burnett Reese, an inventor, and former farmer, invented the Hershey’s peanut butter cup in 1928.

During Alan Shepard’s journey to the moon with NASA in 1971, Alan brought along peanut butter as an apparent good luck charm.

In 2016, it took 1,350 people, 4,500 bread loaves, 3551lb of jelly and a staggering 4,280lbs of peanut butter for Temple University’s Main Campus to make 49,100 sandwiches in order to secure the record of the most sandwiches made in one hour.

There’s a jar of peanut butter in 75 percent of the homes in America.

When it comes to the debate of chunky vs smooth, it seems the division is down to gender and age. Women love smooth best, as do children, with men preferring the joys of the chunky variety.

Jerry Seinfeld, Elvis Presley, Madonna adore peanut butter. Over 30 celebs & public figures are a part of a special “Adult Peanut Butter Lover’s Fan Club” according to Skippy Peanut Butter.

While you would think grape jelly to be the flavor of choice for the quintessential PB&J sandwich, according to the results from a survey conducted by the Huffington Post, strawberry jelly or jam is actually the number one choice. 36.5% of surveyed respondents chose strawberry, 31% chose grape, and 20.5% chose raspberry.

In four states there are 6 cities named after the peanut, they are in California, West Virginia, Tennessee and Pennsylvania .

The fear of having peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth is actually called Archibutyrophobia!

Per person in the U.S., peanut butter is consumed at a rate of 3lb annually. For the whole of the U.S. this makes a whopping 700,000,000 lbs.

The average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before graduating from high school.

Georgia is the #1 peanut producing state.

Nearly half of the U.S. peanut crop is made into peanut butter each year.

It takes almost 850 peanuts to make an 18 oz. jar of peanut butter.

If you took all the peanut butter that Americans eat in a year, it could coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.

Although peanut butter is considered to be a kids’ food, adults actually eat more peanut butter than kids each year.

When making a PB&J sandwich, 96% of people put the peanut butter on before the jelly.

Modern Peanut Butter was invented as a source of protein for people with no teeth. – Source

Individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease may lose the ability to smell peanut butter. The “Peanut Butter Test” may offer an early indication of the disease. – Source

Peanut Butter was once sold as slices like Kraft Singles. – Source

950,000 jars of peanut butter were dumped in a New Mexico landfill after Costco refused to take shipment. – Source

Peanut butter glows in the dark after exposure to intense light. – Source

60% of people like creamy peanut butter over crunchy.

Women & children prefer creamy, while most men like crunchy.

Peanut butter is a source of incomplete protein.

A common combination to provide a complete protein is pairing peanut butter with whole wheat bread. The two foods need only be consumed within 24 hours of each other to complete the protein.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

The Fact Site

Mother Nature Network

Kick Ass Facts

Foodimentary

Mobile-Cuisine

Eat This, Not That