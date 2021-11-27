Antibodies From COVID-19 Vaccine May Reduce By 57% After 6 Months

Written by Timothy Huzar — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

In a new study, researchers have found that the antibodies that the body produces in response to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduce significantly in number in just 6 months. The study, which has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Medical Biochemistry and is available as a preprint, also found that a person’s age or sex affected the number of antibodies they developed in response to the vaccine. The research will contribute to debates about the use of booster vaccines for COVID-19 and whether they should be limited to specific “vulnerable” populations or rolled out universally.

Waning immunity One of the great achievements of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is scientists’ rapid development of safe and effective vaccines. Initial reports of more than 90% efficacy for many of the vaccines — including Pfizer-BioNTech — significantly exceeded many scientists’ hopes. Although the vaccines have proved slightly less effective against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, they are still providing significant protection, in particular against severe cases of COVID-19. However, scientists know that immunity acquired through vaccination typically wanes over time. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, understanding several related factors — including how long it takes for immunity to wane, how much it wanes by, and who is primarily affected — is important for deciding when to roll out booster jabs and to whom.

Healthcare workers

In the present study, the researchers looked at data from 787 healthcare workers aged 21–75 years in Verona, Italy. The healthcare workers had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The data included measurements of their SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels before their first vaccination, after their second vaccination, and then 1, 3, and 6 months after the second vaccination.