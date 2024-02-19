Another Cool Week Ahead

President’s Day features a few early showers, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Expect breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see a cool and gusty breeze. Expect at least a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents all at South Florida beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and the mid-60s in the Keys. Look for lots of sun, but a cool breeze will keep the temperatures below normal. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday morning will be chilly again, with lows on the mainland in the low 50s. Sunny skies will return but don’t expect much of a warmup. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature another chilly morning with lows mostly in the 50s. The day will be sunny, and with breezes off the Atlantic and the Gulf, a warming trend will finally begin. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a milder morning, followed by lots of sun and breezy conditions. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.