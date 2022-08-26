Animal Cookies Sold At Target Recalled Nationwide

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. Inc. is recalling 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they may contain metal.

The recall was initiated when metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies.

The products were distributed to Target stores nationwide.

The product comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape.

Recalled product:

Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

