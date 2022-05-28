An In-Depth Look at Crypto Exchange Platform Coinbase

Coinbase is a well-recognizable and popular crypto exchange platform that has made the lives of crypto users super easy and convenient. On this platform, users can purchase, sell, trade, exchange, or even invest in crypto assets. Through Coinbase purchasing, Bitcoin has become as simple and easy as buying a stock by an online brokerage.

For trading cryptocurrencies, you can use platforms like Coinbase and good investment options in ftx tokens as they bring you easy procedures and a variety of crypto assets.

Coinbase at a Glance

Coinbase is known as a crypto trading as well as investing interface that brings its users an opportunity to purchase, sell and exchange more than 100 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Coinbase is a huge firm, having more than 89 million users and over $78 billion in assets on its platform.

This platform is not only for professionals but beginners can also get their hands on it super easily. Beginners usually prefer the primary Coinbase platform for usual purchase and selling orders. An old and advanced user may prefer access to more features and order types via Coinbase Pro. Which is also easy access to all Coinbase users.

Crypto assets are still new to many and are considered a huge risk as they are highly volatile and unpredictable. This trait makes it a big threat to potential investors. But if you people are interested in cryptocurrencies and willing to use an exchange platform, Coinbase is the best option especially for new users and veterans too.

List of Cryptocurrencies Available on Coinbase

Coinbase was launched in the year 2012 in June. Since then it has been making its place among the top-most exchange platforms of the crypto world and it has been quite successful too. Today, it supports over 100 crypto assets and is putting a new coin on the list on a daily basis. Some of the names are given below on the list too.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cardano (ADA)

Polkadot (DOT)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Litecoin (LITE)

Algorand (ALGO)

Polygon (MATIC)

SushiSwap (SUSHI)

DAI (DAI)

Stellar Lumens (XLM)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Uniswap (UNI)

USD Coin (USDC)

Solana (SOL)

Ethereum (ETH)

Learning To Open a Coinbase Account

If you want to open a Coinbase account, it is reasonably easy and quick. There is no rocket science required in opening a Coinbase account as it is similar to opening an account in a bank or new brokerage account over the internet. First of all, you will need to enter your personal information which will include your Social Security number in order to open a completely verified account.

All new account holders are required to submit a government-issued photo to prove their identity. If you think that all cryptocurrencies are anonymous here is your clue that Coinbase may not be one of them as it may track your transactions for further requirements such as tax reporting and other reasons.

When you are done with setting up your Coinbase account and all your data and information are properly verified, you will be able to make purchases, and sell crypto assets through your Coinbase account.

Customers – A Priority for Coinbase

When it comes to online platforms, the most annoying factor is slow customer service. This is considered the most significant yet still unsolved issue. Even with a major platform like Coinbase, customer service is a big issue. Sometimes it seems impossible to reach any human for help and hence it is now considered more of a self-service platform.

Official options for customer service are available on the Coinbase help page. Sometimes everything does not go as you have planned it and then there comes a rain of poor feedback and service experiences.

For instance, at Trustpilot, Coinbase holds a rating of 1.6 stars, having more than 6,000 reviews. You will find the majority of the complaints regarding poor customer service, lost funds, and multiple frozen accounts. Even other rating sites left similar feedback.

The Coinbase platform has also suffered from a problem that has plagued almost the entire crypto industry competitors. This platform received over 12,000 complaints from the Federal Trade Commission and several users have claimed that they have been left with no support after they lost their funds due to hacking.