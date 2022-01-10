An Eagle’s Eyesight Is 5 Times Better Than A Human’s. Eagles Can See Up To 2 Miles Away (Video)

Each year on January 10th, Save the Eagles Day reminds us of the majestic raptors that soar above the Earth – whether they are well populated or endangered. Due to the work of scientists and the public, the bald eagle was removed from this list in June 2007. Poaching, pesticides, and other dangers continue to threaten eagle populations.

Approximately 60 species of eagles populate the world. Most of the species are found in Eurasia and Africa.

North, Central, and South America and Australia only account for about 14 species.

However, no eagles are found in Hawaii.

The most common species in North America are the bald and golden eagles.

Eagles are one of the biggest birds on the planet.

They are at the top of the food chain.

An eagle’s eyesight is around 5 times better than a human’s vision. Eagles can see up to 3 kilometers (2 miles) away.

Eagles can see five basic colors to our three, and can detect UV light.

Eagles primarily prey on fish, but they can also eat other variations of animals and birds. This includes small mammals such as rodents, bats, and even reptiles such as snakes.

The average eagle has a lifespan of 20 years.

Eagles in captivity live longer. If an eagle lives in a zoo, it can reach up to 50-70 years of age because of veterinary care. However, an eagle in the wild will start to weaken in its twenties, eventually being unable to grab prey.

The bald eagle is one of the national symbols of the United States.

Eagles can fly as high as 15,000 feet. Eagles only use little energy when they are flying high. Although they can soar altitudes of 10,000 feet to 15,000 feet, they fly in long glides to conserve energy.

Eagles are one of the fastest birds on the planet. They can fly as fast as a speeding car at 120-160 km per hour (75mph to 99mph). However, the fastest bird is the Peregrine falcon which flies at an average of 390 km per hour (242 mph).

The bald eagle is called bald not for its lack of hair. The word bald came from an Old English word “Balde” which means “White.” Thus, bald eagles are named for their head’s distinctly white color.

In the Netherlands, there is a firm that trains eagles to assist drone control. Typically, an eagle is trained to catch falling drones and land them safely. Trainers would reward the eagle by giving it a piece of meat.

During the early 20th Century, bald eagles were viewed as a threat to the salmon fishing industry. As a result, over 100,000 eagles were killed to protect the salmon industry.

Eagles are monogamous, so they generally mate for life.

Bald eagles for example, most likely nest in tall trees whereas golden eagles prefer cliff faces or more open areas.

Male and female eagles make a very good parenting tandem. The males’ job is to guarantee that there’s food in their nests, while the female roosts at their nest for 35 days to keep their eggs warm.

The number of eggs laid will depend upon species, but many eagles lay between one and three eggs.

A Baby Eagle is Called an Eaglet. Eaglets find landings the hardest thing to perfect. For the first 6 weeks of being able to fly the eaglet will still stay close to the nest, this is known as the fledgling phase.

The Bible mentioned the eagle both in the New and Old Testament. The imagery of an eagle is often used throughout the Bible to portray God’s power.

The Bald Eagle is a majestic bird that is a sign of great strength and power. Also, this bird is thought only to reside in this continent, therefore making it fitting to be the emblem for the USA.

Eagles are often found on state flags because they represent courage and freedom and have immense strength and skill.

While humans have to think to grip, eagles have to think to not grip. They also have a grip 10 times as powerful as ours.

These fierce hunters use clever tactics to snare their prey. They’re known to dive in front of the sun during their attack so their prey is blinded. They don’t let their need for food overrule their tactical thinking and cunning abilities.

A group of eagles is known as a convocation.

Bald Eagles Lose Feathers on Equal Sides to Remain Balanced

In the USA it’s actually illegal to pick a Bald Eagle feather up without a permit.

The Harry Potter House Ravenclaw is Represented by an Eagle.

Eagles can Turn Their Head 210 Degrees. Eagles have 14 vertebrae in their necks, compared to humans 7.

Today, eagle numbers are on the rise and they are no longer classified as endangered. In fact, there are over 9,800 nesting pairs in the USA.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Facts

One Kind Planet

Chipperbirds