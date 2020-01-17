Among The Many Items Kids Invented Are Braille, Christmas Lights And Snowmobiles

Kid Inventors’ Day is the day we celebrate all the kids who dared to defy the world and come up with better solutions than all of the adults before them.

Just because children possess less knowledge of how the world works, that doesn’t mean they can’t have ideas for practical and useful inventions. In fact, many people believe that children are capable of being particularly creative for the simple reason that they don’t yet know how difficult many things are, and are therefore able to imagine much more than adults.

The date was chosen to celebrate this day, January 17th, was no accident—it is the anniversary of renowned polymath, politician and child inventor Benjamin Franklin’s birthday.

Many people don’t know that when Franklin was just 12 years old, he invented the world’s first swim flippers. Over the centuries, other children have invented many other things we continue to use today, such as popsicles (a very tasty accident!), the trampoline and earmuffs.

Perhaps one of the most impressive things invented by a child is the language of the blind now used the world over, Braille. Louis Braille, its inventor, lost his vision in a tragic accident at age 3 and spent his early teen years developing his new language while studying at The National Institute for Blind Youth in Paris. Almost 200 years later, American teen Ryan Patterson also improved the lives of the disabled when he invented a glove with special sensors that translates the hand motions of American Sign Language into written words on a digital display.

Trampoline: As a teenage gymnast, George Nissen and his coach created a "bouncing rig" that helped him generate the power and height to do a back somersault. Originally made out of scrap steel and tire inner tubes, the platform was adapted later into a portable version that he called the "trampoline." In the 1950s, gas stations bought trampolines to use as "jump centers," a way for kids to get a little energy out before getting back in the car with their parents.

It was 1905, when 11-year-old Frank Epperson left a mix of powdered drink mix, water, and a stir stick out on his cold porch overnight. The frozen pop he found in the morning would be called the Epsicle but later on his kids changed it to Pop’s ‘sickles, which eventually became the name we know today – Popsicle. Television: Born in 1906, by his teenage years Philo T. Farnsworth had already completed a number of sketches and designs for instruments that would eventually be crucial to the invention of the television. Most famously, Farnsworth would go on to design the first video camera tube – or ‘image dissector’, as he called it.

