Americans Literally Flush Thousands Down The Toilet From THIS Single Product (Video)

The average American will flush over $11,198 down the toilet over the course of their lifetime – in the form of toilet paper, according to new research.

That’s enough money to buy a sedan, a Rolex, or a Tiffany engagement ring.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average respondent spent $182 on TP every year, as well as an additional $15 per month since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

Commissioned by bidet brand TUSHY and conducted by OnePoll, the survey also probed respondents’ opinions about single-use household items, as well as their adoption of reusable and cost-effective alternatives.

The average respondent reported using 159 rolls of toilet paper, 145 rolls of paper towels, and 118 disposable razors annually.

Yet nearly three-quarters of respondents say they try their best to lead a “sustainable” lifestyle.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents say they feel guilty about using single-use disposable products around the home.

And sixty-six percent of respondents say they would like to be more sustainable in their household purchases, but don’t think they can afford to.

The most commonly owned reusable alternatives included reusable grocery bags (62%), a reusable coffee mug or cup (61%) and a reusable water bottle (59%) – making it easy to see why half of respondents named the kitchen the “most sustainable” room in their house.

When it comes to reusable alternatives in the room that the largest number of respondents identified as the “least sustainable” in their home – the bathroom – thirty-nine percent say they currently own a stainless steel razor.

And nearly three in 10 respondents own a bidet, with an additional 42% saying they would consider purchasing one if it could save them money.

“Very few people realize how much money they’re spending in paper products annually, let alone the environmental cost of producing these products,” said Miki Agrawal, TUSHY’s Founder & Chief Creative Officer.

The survey also probed respondents’ knowledge about the environmental impact of producing single-use paper products.

When asked to estimate how many gallons of water it takes to make one roll of toilet paper – 37 gallons – the average respondent missed the mark at 19 gallons.

“Investing in reusable alternatives that are designed to last for years not only helps to reduce your environmental footprint, but it can also help you to cut significant expenses that you probably haven’t even considered trying to eliminate,” Miki added.

“It’s time to upgrade our toilet habit from messy dry toilet paper to a refreshing stream of clean water.”

AVERAGE SPENT ON SINGLE-USE HOUSEHOLD ITEMS IN A LIFETIME (USD)

1) Toilet Paper – $11,198.88

2) Paper towels – $10,518.82

3) Hygienic wipes – $9,469.15

4) Tissues – $9,454.37

5) Plastic bags – $9,402.62

6) Paper plates – $8,619.07

7) Disposable razors – $8,537.76

8) Plastic cutlery – $8,005.54