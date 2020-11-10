Americans Eat Over 770-Million Cupcakes Yearly

Cupcake lovers celebrate each year on National Vanilla Cupcake Day. These small cakes get their day on November 10th. Indulge in one or several.

Cupcakes have also been known as:

Fairy Cakes Patty Cakes Cup Cakes (different from Cupcakes (one-word)

Cupcakes can be traced back to 1796 when a recipe notation for a cake to be baked in small cups was written in American Cookery (by Amelia Simmons).

The earliest known documentation of the term cupcake was in 1828 in Seventy-five Receipts for Pastry, Cakes, and Sweetmeats in Eliza Leslie’s Receipts cookbook.

Cupcakes were actually originally called “Number Cakes” or “1234 Cakes” because it was an easy way to remember portions…One cup of butter, two cups of sugar, three cups of flour, four eggs, one cup of milk, and one spoonful of soda.

Original cupcake recipes were not frosted, and usually were usually just flavored with spices or dried fruit.

Cupcakes gained popularity in 1919 when Hostess began mass producing them. But they weren’t the cream filled, frosted kind we all know until the 1950s.

The Hostess conveyor oven can turn out 11,000 cupcakes an hour!

In 1947 cupcakes were re-designed and got the look they have today, thanks to D.R. “Doc” Rice. Rice worked for Hostess

Cupcakes were finally decorated with frosting in the 1920’s. Cupcakes were frosted in either Chocolate or Vanilla Frosting.

Cupcakes started gaining popularity in the early 2000s when NYC shops like Magnolia Bakery were featured on Sex and the City.

Vanilla is the only fruit-bearing member of the orchid family.

Apparently 770,000,000 cupcakes were eaten in the US in 2012.

An average adult living in the United States is believed to consume at least one cupcake per day

In 2012 Sprinkles Bakery, the world’s first cupcake-only bakery from Beverly Hills, developed a hole in a wall ATM that dispenses cupcakes 24 hours a day. It holds up to 600 fresh cupcakes at a time!

13% of brides decide to serve cupcakes at their wedding as opposed to the traditional wedding cake.

In 2017, according to Google, “cupcake recipes” are the fastest growing recipe search

Chocolate is the most popular cupcake flavor. It is followed by vanilla, strawberry and red velvet.

An old English tradition says that if you put a fruit cupcake under your bed, you will dream of your future spouse.

Winston Churchill started the act of icing cupcakes. They were covered in lard before then.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Foodimentary

Mobile-Cuisine

Gourmet Gift Baskets

Just Fun Facts

Bright Freak