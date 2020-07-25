Americans Are Itching To Travel Again But Will Take These Precautions On Their Next Trip (Video)

Americans Are Itching To Travel Again But Will Take These Precautions On...

A quarter of Americans plan on taking their first post-coronavirus vacation as early as July and August of this year, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 Americans about their future travel plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it would take for them to feel comfortable again.

It turns out that 76% of those surveyed said they’re already planning or will start planning for their next trip sometime in 2020.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of travel company Skyscanner, the survey found that seven in 10 respondents feel an increased desire to travel because of the pandemic.

In fact, another 71% of respondents specifically said their time in lockdown has increased their desire to rekindle their relationships with extended family and pay them a visit.

And 63% of respondents said they’ll need to make up for lost time on vacations this year.

Seven in 10 respondents said that they’re planning to take multiple vacations throughout the rest of the year rather than one long vacation.

And multiple vacations may be needed now more than ever, as 45% of those surveyed were in agreement that taking a vacation is very important for their well-being.

More than half of those surveyed also expressed an increased desire to complete their travel bucket list once they have the chance.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents shared they planned to make their next vacations more focused on nature and enjoying the outdoors after being cooped up inside.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they plan to visit beaches and the countryside once they are able to.

Forty-three percent of respondents showed interest in heading out to the mountains for their next trip and 42% plan on visiting rural towns.

“Whether renting a car for an unforgettable road trip or enjoying a stay at a nearby campground, Americans will find plenty of options for a summer vacation that allows for fun in the sun while social distancing,” said Juliano Lopez, Head of Research and Insights at Skyscanner.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led respondents to reevaluate their accommodation options once they arrive at their destinations.

Only one in five respondents said they would feel comfortable staying at a home rental, whereas 33% said they would opt to stay in a larger hotel.

“Though this summer there are many more factors to take into account when considering a summer trip, vacation planning doesn’t need to feel like a chore,” added Juliano Lopez, Head of Research and Insights. “Look for a site like Skyscanner that allows travelers to book flight, hotel and car rentals in one place as well as provides up-to-date information on flexible cancellation policies and coronavirus restrictions.”

TOP FACTORS TO FEEL COMFORTABLE TRAVELING DOMESTICALLY AFTER COVID-19

When the national government tells them it’s safe – 49% When there’s a vaccine – 45% When they feel there’s adequate testing – 44% When their local government tells them it’s safe – 43% When travel restrictions lift at the location they’re interested in visiting – 38% They’ll make their own judgements based on multiple factors – 33%

TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS AFTER COVID-19

Beaches – 48% Countryside – 48% Mountains – 43% Rural towns – 42% Big cities – 38% Theme parks – 22%

TOP ACCOMODATIONS AMERICANS FEEL MOST COMFORTABLE STAYING IN AFTER COVID-19