Americans Are Getting Dressed For No Reason In Anticipation Of Their Formal...

Almost one in six Americans already have an outfit picked out for the day they get to go out in public again — and more of them are men than women, according to new research.

In a recent survey of 2,000 people, 45% say they’re planning to go “all-out” for their first post-pandemic event, including 55% of men and 36% of women.

Furthermore,15% have already started planning outfits for when that happens — a fifth of all men polled (21%) compared to only a tenth of women (9%)

On average, it will likely take the average American two hours to get ready for their formal post-COVID debut, and may even take a tenth of them (9%) over five hours in total.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Cleaner’s Supply in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the invention of dry cleaning, as first patented by inventor Thomas Jennings.

Results also suggest that people are looking forward to presenting themselves the way they used to before the pandemic.

Over a third (38%) also think their “getting-ready” routine in 2022 will be exactly the same as it was in 2019, and 14% even think their morning routine will be “more elaborate.”

While almost half of the respondents (47%) admit that it now takes them longer to feel comfortable in structured clothing than it used to, nearly the same number of people (46%) also make sure to dress nicer in virtual meetings with someone.

Another 22% have already tried on their fancy clothes at least once during quarantine to make sure everything still fits, and 19% have gotten dressed up “for no reason.”

And despite a relative dearth of formal social events, one in six respondents has still taken a garment to the dry cleaning service within the past twelve months.

“In the two centuries since Jennings became the first African-American to hold a U.S. patent, fashion hasn’t changed as much you might think,” said Cleaner’s Supply President Jeff Schapiro. “Suit sales might have dropped during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, for example, but if you look what people were wearing in the ‘Roaring Twenties,’ it’s clear that extravagant, luxury clothing became much more popular after life returned to normal.”

Indeed, 41% have shopped for an article of clothing other than loungewear over the past twelve months, and plan to spend an average of $160.67 on new going-out clothes once the pandemic is over.

And even before the pandemic, 21% believe they were typically overdressed for whatever occasion they found themselves at, compared to only 16% who usually felt underdressed.

“At the end of the day, we all want to take pride in what we look like and how we present ourselves in public, whether you’re wearing a silk ball gown or a cashmere sweatsuit,” said Schapiro.

Over half (57%) of those polled shared their excitement about having an in-person social life again, with 30% saying they’re more excited than they are nervous.

But don’t be surprised if the suits you buy after 2022 are made of a much cozier blend of wool — 47% also expect formalwear to become more comfortable in the future.

TOP FIVE FASHION TRENDS PEOPLE WANT TO DIE IN 2022