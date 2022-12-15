Amendment XXVII Was Ratified In 1992 – 203 Years After It’s Original Bill of Rights Proposal

Now, Therefore, I, Franklin D. Roosevelt, President of the United States of America, do hereby designate December 15, 1941, as Bill of Rights Day. And I call upon the officials of the Government, and upon the people of the United States, to observe the day by displaying the flag of the United States on public buildings and by meeting together for such prayers and such ceremonies as may seem to them appropriate.

The first 10 amendments to the United States Constitution make up the Bill of Rights. Passed by Congress on September 25, 1789, these rights place limits on government power.

The Bill of Rights is the first 10 amendments to the United States Constitution. These amendments guarantee essential rights and civil liberties, such as the right to free speech and the right to bear arms, as well as reserving rights to the people and the states.

The bill of rights was introduced by James Madison. He later became the 4th President of the United States.

The Bill of Rights initially had 12 proposed amendments. One concerned the number of constituents for each Representative. The other addressed the compensation of a Congressman. Neither was ratified.

The Bill of Rights is displayed in The Rotunda of the National Archives Building in Washington, DC.

There were 14 copies of the Bill of Rights; one for each of the 13 states to sign and one for the federal archives. Only 12 copies survive today.

Four states are missing their copies: Georgia, Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. Two unidentified copies are known to have survived; one is in the Library of Congress, and the other is in the collection of The New York Public Library.

North Carolina’s copy of the Bill of Rights was missing for nearly 140 years after being stolen by a Union soldier during the Civil War. The National Constitution Center played a key role in the recovery of the document in 2003, including assisting in an FBI sting operation.

The structure and content of the Bill of Rights was influenced by the Virginia Declaration of Rights drafted in 1776 by George Mason.

Native Americans were denied from having full American citizenship until 1924.

In 1920, the 19th amendment legally abolished practices that hindered women‘s suffrage.

Three states, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Georgia, did not immediately send their approval of the Bill of Rights to Congress until 1939

In 1868, the US government first supported the movement to abolish slavery. The ratification of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment allowed citizenship to every person born or naturalized in the United States. On paper, this guaranteed the equality of rights of all people and their protection by law.

