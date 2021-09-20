AM Sun, PM Showers And Storms Around Florida

Monday features plenty of sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun alternating with showers in the morning, followed by more showers and some storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another day with a mix of sun and showers in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mostly sunny morning with showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will reverse the pattern, with morning sun and afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and showers in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature a mostly sunny morning with plenty of showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Peter is expected to move north of the Lesser Antilles in a day or so. At midday on Sunday, Peter was located about 435 miles east of the northern Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Peter was moving west-northwest at 17 miles per hour.

Rose becomes the seventeenth named storm of the busy 2021 hurricane season. At midday on Sunday, Rose was located about 315 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Rose was moving north-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, another wave emerging off the coast of Africa has a low chance of developing during the next five days.