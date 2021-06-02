AM Rains Along Florida’s East Coast And Afternoon Storms On The Gulf Coast

Wednesday features some morning showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny to start. Then look for afternoon storms to develop on a brisk Atlantic sea breeze and push westward into the interior and the Gulf coast. Periods of heavy rain are possible, and some locations near the Gulf coast, in particular, could see localized flooding. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring some sun and periods of showers in the morning, followed by widespread afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature sun alternating with storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see clouds, showers, and afternoon storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be another day featuring a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and afternoon storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another typical June day with periods of sun, building clouds, and passing showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.