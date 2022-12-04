Alzheimer’s disease: Urine biomarker may provide early detection, study shows

By Erika Watts — Fact checked by Patricia Weiser, PharmD

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a type of dementia that mainly affects older adults. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but scientists are regularly exploring ways to treat symptoms of the disease. Researchers are also working on early detection of Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia since earlier detection would aid treatment. A new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience shows that urinary formic acid may be a potential biomarker for early AD diagnosis.

Understanding Alzheimer’s disease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) describes dementia as “the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.”

In addition to Alzheimer’s, there are other forms of dementia, such as Lewy body dementia and vascular dementia. But Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.

According to a 2022 report from the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States are living with the disease. Additionally, researchers expect this figure to more than double by 2050.

Some signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include:

difficulty remembering things

trouble with communication

changes in mood

behavioral changes

Also, people with later-stage Alzheimer’s disease may have trouble swallowing, speaking, and walking.

Before the early 2000s, an autopsy was the only method to confirm if an individual had Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.

According to the National Institute on Aging, doctors can now check for the presence of biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease by performing a lumbar puncture (also known as a spinal tap).

Doctors look for biomarkers such as beta-amyloid 42 (the major component of amyloid plaques in the brain) and can also look for abnormalities on PET scans.

“New imaging techniques, especially amyloid imaging, amyloid PET imaging, [and] tau PET imaging have allowed us to see the abnormalities in the brain while someone’s alive,” Dr. Kenneth M. Langa, professor and internist for the University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, not involved in the study, commented during a recent Michigan Medicine podcast.

Some treatment options are available to help lessen the severity of AD symptoms and slow the progression of the disease, although they will not cure it.

For example, doctors may choose to prescribe drugs such as donepezil or galantamine to decrease AD symptoms. An investigational medication called lecanemab may also slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.