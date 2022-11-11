Alzheimer’s: Could Beer Hop Compounds Help Reduce Toxic Clumps?

By Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Ferdinand Lali, Ph.D.

Around 6.5 million Americans aged 65 years and older have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. By 2050, they estimate this figure may reach 12.7 million.

Preventative strategies are key for tackling the condition. Diet is often considered a promising preventive target, as natural molecules in foods, and nutraceuticals may be able to interfere with biochemical events that underlie pathology.

Alzheimer’s and hop extracts

Some recent studies have found that long-term intake of hop flower extracts mitigates Alzheimer’s symptoms in a mouse model of the disease. Other research suggests that the intake of bitter hop acids improves cognitive function, attention, and mood in older adults.

Further study of hop extracts in relation to Alzheimer’s pathology could lead to novel treatments and prevention strategies for the condition.

Recently, researchers investigated the effects of hop extracts on human cell lines and a worm model of Alzheimer’s.

They found that certain hop extracts may inhibit the build-up of amyloid beta proteins in the brain — a key marker of Alzheimer’s disease.

“The study is exciting and further supports the power of dietary interventions for the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Michael L. Alosco, associate professor of neurology at Boston University, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“Importantly, the message should not be that drinking hoppy beer can lead to brain-based benefits or prevent Alzheimer’s disease. The benefits of the hops chemicals are likely to be diluted when combined with alcohol and the caloric ingredients found in beer,” he highlighted.

“Nonetheless, the study provides potential insights into disease mechanisms of Alzheimer’s and identifies novel preventative and therapeutic targets,” he explained.

The current study appeared in ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

Why hops?