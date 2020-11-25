Almost 1-Million Crock-Pot Multicookers Recalled

More than 940,000 Crock-Pot multicookers are being recalled after reports of the lid suddenly detaching due to pressure, causing hot food and liquids to be ejected from the pot.
The 6-quart multicookers are manufactured by Sunbeam Products Inc., a unit of Newell Brands Inc. NWL 4.63% Sunbeam received 119 reports of lid detachment that led to 99 burn injuries, ranging from first- to third-degree burns in the U.S., according to a notice on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
Sunbeam said consumers commonly fail to lock the pot before starting it, exceed the fill line when cooking with liquid ingredients and improperly use the quick-release valve. To avoid the unintended misuse, Sunbeam said it has developed a new lid with updated iconography and quick-reference instructions, and changed the lid’s design to block the pot from starting unless the lid is secured.