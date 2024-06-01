All the Big Grocery Stores and Fast Food Chains With Special Deals This Summer

By: Editor:

Big brands ranging from Walmart to McDonald’s seem to be getting the message that customers can’t stomach high food prices. In an attempt to simultaneously boost sales and rehabilitate their reputations for value, many stores and restaurants are cutting prices and rolling out special deals this summer.

By all accounts, American consumers are weary of ever-rising costs. In a new J.D. Power survey, 75% of bank customers said that prices for goods are increasing faster than their incomes. For three years in a row, people have named inflation their top financial problem, according to a Gallup poll. And while the increase in food prices has slowed significantly compared to 2022 — when prices for groceries and food away from home soared 9.9% and 11.4%, respectively — the cost of feeding yourself can seem exorbitant.

People obviously have to eat, and they’re not happy how hard inflation is hitting their food budgets. Understandably, many are blaming simple greed as the main reason for runaway prices. McDonald’s, for example, felt compelled to respond to a viral outcry about soaring menu prices and “$18 Big Mac Meals.” The Biden administration has even unveiled a new “strike force” aimed at reining in junk fees and lowering prices for necessities like groceries and gas.

Regardless of who’s at fault, restaurants and retail chains understand they have a problem — and are trying to win over customers by lowering prices and offering special discounts.

“We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more,” a Target executive said in a recent press release announcing reduced prices on thousands of items.

Sounds nice, but these price cuts aren’t coming out of the goodness of their corporate hearts. The moves being made by Target and other major chains may simply be ploys to help boost sales among clientele who are sick of high prices.

As a Vox writer put it: “It happens to be a ripe time for retailers like Target to turn the dial slightly down on profit margins in the hope of selling a higher volume of stuff.”

Bear that in mind as you consider taking advantage of summertime food deals and price cuts like the ones below.

Where grocery prices are falling

Aldi

In early May, the low-cost grocery chain Aldi announced it was slashing prices on over 250 items, with a special emphasis on snacks and barbecue essentials like sirloin steak, chicken breasts, granola bars and dried cranberries. As with so many of the grocery price cuts being promoted this summer, the discounts may seem small — perhaps 30 to 40 cents off an item that costs $2 to $4.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh, the e-retail giant’s grocery seller with online delivery services and physical stores in a few dozen U.S. locations, says it is ramping up weekly discounts this summer. Each week, Amazon Fresh will rotate in thousands of new discounts giving up to 30% off a variety of grocery staples.

Target

As alluded to above, Target recently announced it is lowering prices on roughly 5,000 “frequently shopped items” this summer, including milk, bread, yogurt, fresh fruit, vegetables and many other groceries.

Walmart

About the same time Target launched summertime price cuts, Walmart did the same. Executives told the media the superstore is rolling back prices on roughly 7,000 items, including a variety of groceries.

Fast food deals for summer 2024

Burger King

The fast food chain has confirmed it will be bringing back a “$5 Your Meal Deal” sometime this summer, featuring a choice of one of three sandwiches or chicken nuggets, with fries and a drink, for $5. It’s unclear when the offer will go live or how long it will be available.

McDonald’s

It’s been widely reported that McDonald’s will roll out a limited-time $5 meal deal this summer. The offer will include a choice of McChicken or McDouble sandwich or four-piece chicken nuggets, along with fries and a drink, for $5. The promotion will reportedly launch on June 25 and be available for about a month.

McDonald’s also has a “Free Fries Friday” promotion running at least through the end of 2024, in which customers who order through the McDonald’s app get a free order of medium fries with any purchase of $1 or more. Valid once a day, only on Fridays, of course.

Shake Shack

Shakes are free with qualifying orders every afternoon now through June 26 at Shake Shack. To get a free shake, place an order online, via the app or an in-restaurant kiosk from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and enter the code FAVESHAKE at checkout. Be sure your purchase costs at least $10 (not including the shake).

Wendy’s

In anticipation of its burger competitors reintroducing $5 meal deals for lunch or dinner, Wendy’s launched a special $3 combo — for breakfast. As of May 20, Wendy’s is offering a choice of two different English muffin breakfast sandwiches and small seasoned potatoes for $3 during regular breakfast hours.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.