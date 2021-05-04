Air Fryer Fried Chicken (Video Recipe)

Air Fryer Chicken is the ultimate comfort food: who can resist the crunchy skin and tender, flavorful meat of fried chicken? Not me, and neither can my family and guests whenever I serve it! However, I used to avoid making it often because of all the fat and unhealthy calories.

The air fryer changed all that. It’s almost unbelievable how crispy and juicy it turned out. It also takes much less time than traditional deep frying.

Mouthwatering fried chicken without the guilt and grease? Yes, please!

Can you cook frozen chicken in the air fryer?

Yes. Hot air swirls around the food rapidly, which means it reaches all the surfaces to create that super-crispy crust. That process cooks frozen food more efficiently than deep-frying or baking. You can also cook all kinds of frozen food, such as nuggets, hamburgers, pork chops, French fries, and more!

Can you stack the pieces in the air fryer?

I do not recommend stacking the pieces. You need that hot air to come into contact with every inch of the surface to produce a beautiful, crispy crust. Space the pieces out in a single layer and make sure they’re not touching.

How to season chicken for the air fryer?

For my recipe, I begin infusing flavor by marinating the meat in buttermilk, ranch, and hot sauce. The longer the marinating time, the better. Once I’m ready to air fry, I coat each piece with a seasoning mix using flour, spices, and some Ranch seasoning for a tangy kick.

How to make air fryer fried chicken?