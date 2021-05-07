Air Fryer French Toast (Video Recipe)

Air Fryer French Toast is our “lighter” version of the classic since we’re not frying it up in fat like butter. But it’s every bit as rich, indulgent, and delicious as the original.

We’re soaking thick pieces of buttery brioche in the most amazing custard made of cream and fresh eggs flavored with vanilla and spices. Then, we’re air-frying them until the outside turns caramelized and slightly crispy.

Top it off with anything you like such as fruits, ice cream, chocolate, jams, and more!

Can you make French toast in an air fryer?

Yes! We love it because you don’t need extra fat. Since the food is surrounded by hot, circulating air, it cooks up fast and doesn’t stick to the basket.

What goes into air fryer french toast

Bread: Use thickly-sliced types of dense bread like brioche.

Custard: A combo of heavy cream and fresh eggs make up our custard base, plus milk to loosen it up.

Sweeteners: A mix of brown and white sugars gives our toast the perfect level of sweetness and helps it brown beautifully.

Flavorings: We're using a dash of vanilla plus cinnamon and nutmeg for warm, spice flavors.

How to cook homemade air fryer french toast from scratch