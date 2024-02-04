Ahmad Rashad Gets Married For Fifth Time … To Hot Miami Couples Therapist 32 Years Younger!

Ever so quietly, former NFL star turned NBA TV analyst Ahmad Rashad got married in Palm Beach County.

His marriage certificate just popped up in county records, so we can confirm exclusively that Rashad was hitched to Miami couples therapist and actress Ana Luz Rodriguez -Paz April 30, 2016.

Palm Beach Gardens resident Rashad is 66. Rodriguez-Paz is 34!

The lovebirds’ marriage license shows they were hitched in a ceremony led by one of the bride’s family members in Palm Beach Gardens.

It took three more days for Rashad to post a photo of the lovebirds at the banquet (above) then another one of his new wife in a bikini (below) on Twitter.

A former Minnesota Vikings star receiver, Rashad lives in the city’s Frenchman’s Creek development, in a three-bedroom house he bought in 2001.

By marrying Rodriguez-Paz, Rashad follows in the footsteps of his hero and BFF Michael Jordan, who married a much younger latina from Miami three years ago.

Except that Rashad has tried that marriage things more than the twice-married Jordan.

In 2013, we broke the story that Rashad was getting a divorce from former model Sale Johnson, the ex-wife of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and Rashad’s fourth wife.

Rashad has been married five times and divorced four. He has fathered a total of six children, including a son, Geoffery Simmons, born to his high school girlfriend Melody Neal.

