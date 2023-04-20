Afternoon Storms Return

Thursday features a mix of sun, clouds, and morning showers in the east coast metro area, while the morning will be sunny along the Gulf Coast. All of South Florida could see a few storms in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring plenty of sun to the Gulf Coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, a few morning storms, and some afternoon showers in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny again. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.