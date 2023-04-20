Home Weather Afternoon Storms Return

Afternoon Storms Return

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a mix of sun, clouds, and morning showers in the east coast metro area, while the morning will be sunny along the Gulf Coast.  All of South Florida could see a few storms in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring plenty of sun to the Gulf Coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, a few morning storms, and some afternoon showers in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning.  Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon.  The Gulf Coast will see a gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny with a gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be sunny again.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR