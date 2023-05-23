Afternoon Storms Again

Tuesday morning features good sun in western portions of South Florida and a mix of sun and clouds to the east. But showers and storms will be back, starting at midday along the Gulf coast and in mid afternoon in the east coast metro area. Some storms will linger into the evening. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents to continue at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun, showers, and storms that will last into the evening. Expect periods of heavy rain, especially in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature some sun but plenty of showers and storms as well, especially in the east coast metro area. Look for some nighttime showers around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see a bit more sun but also passing showers as our rainy pattern continues. Look for afternoon storms in some locations near the Gulf coast and in the interior. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s again.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms — but not as much rain as earlier in the week. Highs on Saturday will be stuck in the humid upper 80s.

In the tropics, the area of disturbed weather a couple of hundred miles east of the Bahamas is not expected to become a tropical depression.