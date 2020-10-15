Afternoon Showers Return To Florida

Thursday features lots of sun to start and the return of afternoon showers and storms. Look for a building ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the steamy low 90s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with widespread showers and a few storms during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions. Afternoon showers are possible in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be another sunny and breezy day. Look for some afternoon showers to develop. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast includes plenty of sun and some scattered showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave nearing the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of developing, but it will bring heavy rain to the islands, including Puerto Rico, during the next few days.