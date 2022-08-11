After All These Years, Marco Rubio Still Hasn’t Figured Out How To Comply With Federal Campaign Fundraising Laws

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org
Republican Marco Rubio, Florida’s senior U.S. senator, has been in office for more than a decade. You’d think by now he and his minions would have read, understood and complied with federal campaign fundraising law.
Nope.
To win a third six-year term, Rubio has raised a total of $34.7 million through June 30, according to records compiled by the Federal Election Commission. His main opponent, Orlando Democrat Congresswoman Valdez “Val” Demings, reports total receipts of just over $43 million during the same period.
Before the Nov. 8 election, some experts predict the total fundraising for both candidates combined could reach a stunning $100 million.
The job of U.S. senator pays $174,000 a year.
