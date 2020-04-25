Addiction to mobile phones is called nomophobia.

On April 25th, we observe National Telephone Day. Around the world, there are 9.82 billion mobile phones. And while some predicted the landline to be obsolete by 2020, there are still about 931 million landlines around the world.

The correct answer to a trivia question like “Who invented the telephone?” is the name on the patent. In this case, the whole world knows the answer is Alexander Graham Bell. Had his attorney been delayed by foul weather or poor planning, the answer may be a different name.

Three days after the patent was approved, Bell spoke the first words by telephone to his assistant. “Mr.Watson, come here! I want to see you!”

By May, Bell and his team stood prepared for a public demonstration. And there would be no better place than the grand stage of the World’s Fair in Philadelphia. On May 10, 1876, in a crowded Machinery Hall, a man’s voice transmitted from a small horn and carried out through a speaker to the audience.

One year later, the White House installed its first phone. The telephone revolution began.

Bell Telephone Company was founded on July 9, 1877, and they installed the first public telephone lines from Boston to Sommerville, Massachusetts, the same year.

By the end of the decade, nearly 50,000 phones existed in the United States.

In May of 1967, the 100 millionth telephone line was installed in the United States.

On May 11th, governors and dignitaries for U.S. territories joined President Lyndon Johnson on the largest conference call ever held up to that date.

“Ahoy” was the original telephone greeting. Alexander Graham Bell suggested ‘ahoy’ (as used in ships), but was later superseded by Thomas Edison, who suggested ‘hello’ instead.

According to a recent survey, 47 percent of all water-damaged mobile phones in the UK have been dropped in the toilet bowl.

A ton of mobile phones contains more gold than a ton of ore from a gold mine.

In the early days, telephone wires were ranked according to how tasty they were to mice and rats.

Mark Twain was one of the first to have a phone in his home.

Frigensophobia is the fear that using your mobile is damaging your brain.

Addiction to mobile phones is called nomophobia.

Payphones are still used by five percent of the population, at least once per year.

The first phonebook in history was just one page long.

Mobile phones have 18 times more bacteria than toilet handles.

In 1876, a cash-strapped Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the first successful telephone offered to sell his telephone patent to Western Union for $100,000. They declined.

On June 3, 1880, Alexander Graham Bell transmitted the first wireless telephone message on his “photophone.” The device allowed for the transmission of sound on a beam of light, without wires. This technology was a rudimentary version of what we know as fiber optics today.

New York Telephone had 6,000 women telephone operators by 1910.

The phrase “to put someone on hold” was named after Alexander and his assistant Mr. Watson, when Bell handed Watson the phone and said “here, hold this.”

Sources

National Day Calendar

Knowlarity

Live About

Telephone Interpreting Service