Abe’s Organics Announces Launch of Two New Products

Popular organic capsule maker, Abe’s Organics announced the launch of two new products to its superfood capsules line. As with all of their superfoods, both products have been made with the highest quality plant-based ingredients to provide consumers with optimal health and nutrition benefits.

The first product to be added to the superfoods line is Protein Hemp Powder, an easily digestible protein powder that contains 9 essential amino acids. The powder is made through a cold-press process, without additional hexane or sweeteners. This ensures that it delivers high-quality protein for the body for growth and repair. Like all products manufactured by Abe’s Organics, the hemp protein powder is a completely vegan, created from sustainable sources.

The second product is a brain capsule, made using a plant-based organic nootropic that helps enhance cognitive functions. The product has been co-developed with UCLA-based neuroscientist, Dr. Andrew Hill, who runs the Peak Brain Institute in Culver City, California. These capsules contain a blend of brain-boosting lion’s mane mushrooms and cordyceps.

The other ingredients present in the formula are ginkgo, Biloba and ceremonial grade matcha to enhance focus, combined with 7, 8-dihydroxyflavone, a nootropic compound that mimics the activity of brain-derived neurotrophic factors (BDNF) and has potent neuroprotective and nootropic properties.

The daily dosage of these capsules is 2,000 mg. Black pepper has been added to the list of ingredients to aid digestion.

For the past 2 years, Abe’s Organics has been providing strictly plant-based superfood capsules and powders, which can provide optimal health benefits to consumers through proper nutrition. These capsules are loaded with premium ingredients, all sourced from the best growers across the world and are vegan with organic and Kosher certifications.

All capsules manufactured by Abe’s Organics are certified USDA organic, and have passed or are in the process of passing CA Prop 65 certification. The aim of the company is to provide pure nature-based ingredients to consumers to boost cellular health, cognitive functioning, cardiovascular circulation and anti-inflammatory properties, among other health benefits.

About the Company: The idea of Abe’s Organics was born out of a tragic incident, when the founder, Abe, suffered a catastrophic fall while skiing 2015. Had it not been for his impeccable dietary habits, he would not have survived the massive blood clot that traveled towards his heart, sending him to the ICU with a pulmonary embolism.

Since then, Abe’s mission has been to share the formula of his nutrient-rich superfood diet with others. Through endless hours of research, Abe has developed capsules loaded with plant-based nutrients like Moringa, Baobab, Tulsi, Wheatgrass, Spirulina and Turmeric, all known for their unique anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The company manufactures only in GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facilities. All products are devoid of any fillers, binders, sweeteners and chemicals.