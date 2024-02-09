Aaron Lewis to Headline 2024 Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow

In addition to the concert – set for Sunday, February 11 – the long-running three-day cultural festival will feature Native American dance and drum troupes, Native Reel Cinema Fest showcasing Native American films with meet and greets, live Native American musical performances, as well as Native arts, crafts and foods.

Aaron Lewis will headline the 2024 Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow, scheduled for February 9-11, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One,” only the ninth time since 1958.

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country.

His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged – making for an intimate record that reflects his 2024 acoustic tour.