AAA’s Statement Regarding the Florida Insurance Market

As AAA’s Florida-based insurance provider, we remain committed to growing our business in the state and are actively writing new home and auto insurance policies.

Evaluating risk and exposure management is a common practice in the insurance industry. In doing so, we recently made the difficult decision to not renew a small percentage of higher exposure homeowner’s policies in Florida.

This is a decision we do not make lightly. We encourage those affected to work with their AAA insurance agent, who can help identify alternate coverage.

