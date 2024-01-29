AAA: Gas Prices Are 16 Cents More Than Last Week; Oil Prices Rise To 10 Week Highs

TAMPA, Fla., (January 29, 2024) — Florida gas prices rebounded from multi-week lows last week. The state average jumped from $2.99 per gallon on Monday to $3.18/g by the middle of the week. From there, pump prices eased though the weekend, with the state average sliding to $3.15 per gallon on Sunday.

“Despite declining through the weekend, gas prices are facing renewed upward pressure, after crude oil and gasoline futures shot up late last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This could contribute to higher prices at the pump this week or next. How much higher remains to be seen.”

The U.S. price of crude oil settled at $78.01 per barrel. That’s $4.60 per barrel more than the week before and the highest daily settlement since mid-November. The 5% gain over the past two weeks comes amid refinery issues and the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea. Last week, oil prices rose $2 after a fire at a Russian refinery, stoking global fuel supply concerns. The refinery reportedly supplies fuel for Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore. Later in the week, oil prices rose again after a British tanker was struck by a missile and set on fire in the Gulf of Aiden.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.34), Naples ($3.22), Fort Lauderdale ($3.21)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.89), Panama City ($2.91), Pensacola ($2.93)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.103 $3.103 $3.078 $3.121 $3.510 Florida $3.152 $3.161 $2.994 $3.110 $3.575 Georgia $3.027 $3.024 $2.959 $3.010 $3.397 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.