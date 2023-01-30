AAA: Florida Gas Prices Surge; Up 17 Cents from a Week Ago

TAMPA, Fla., (January 30, 2023) — Florida gas prices are inching lower after posting another week of strong gains. The state average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a 2-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average then took a minor step back, declining almost 2 cents through the weekend.

“Florida gas prices surged 32 cents per gallon during the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s unusual to see big gains like this in January, but global fundamentals have kept upward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil investors are bullish that global fuel demand will rise now that China, the world’s largest oil importer, is reopening its economy.”

Fueling some hope for drivers is that oil prices declined 2% last week, after rising 10% the previous two weeks. Gasoline futures also declined 6 cents last week, after skyrocketing 40 cents per gallon the previous two weeks on the NYMEX.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.74), Sebastian Vero Beach ($3.64), Port St. Lucie ($3.64)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.31), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.32), Pensacola ($3.40)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.509 $3.510 $3.415 $3.159 $3.361 Florida $3.569 $3.575 $3.411 $3.118 $3.347 Georgia $3.396 $3.397 $3.255 $2.729 $3.199 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

