AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rebound; Most Expensive In 4 Weeks

TAMPA, Fla., (July 10, 2023) — Florida gas prices suddenly rebounded last week, rising an average of 20 cents per gallon. The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines, that sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon – the lowest daily average price since March.

Sunday‘s state average was $3.46 per gallon. That’s what drivers paid four weeks ago.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day, when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.”

On Independence Day, Florida gas prices averaged $3.26 per gallon. That was $1.28 per gallon less than last year’s holiday. Regardless, it was the 2nd-most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade.

Sunday‘s state average remains well below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon. Since Labor Day, Florida gas prices have averaged $3.38 per gallon.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.60), Naples ($3.51), Homosassa Springs ($3.50)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Panama City ($3.22)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.538 $3.538 $3.535 $3.583 $4.696 Florida $3.460 $3.454 $3.280 $3.390 $4.434 Georgia $3.262 $3.260 $3.209 $3.276 $4.205 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

