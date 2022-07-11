AAA: Florida Gas Prices Hit 2-Month Lows

Florida gas prices dropped 15 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for four consecutive weeks, falling a total of 47 cents during that time.

“Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel. However, there is still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there’s a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week.”

Drivers are now paying an average price of $4.42 per gallon, though Florida residents in some regions are paying less than $4.20/g. The state average is now at 2-month lows. On average, it now costs $66 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That’s $7 less than when prices were at record-levels in mid June.

The U.S. price for crude oil plummeted early last week, falling a total of $10 per barrel in two days, before erasing some of those losses by the end of the week. Settlement prices went from $108.43 per barrel a week ago, down to $98.53 on Wednesday. That was the lowest closing price for oil since April 2022. Unfortunately, the oil market recovered some of those losses by the end of the week. However, Friday‘s closing price of $104.79 per barrel remains $3.64/b (3%) less than the week before.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.63), Naples ($4.59), Fort Lauderdale ($4.52)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.25), Panama City ($4.30), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.30)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday ‘s Avg. Price – $4.42 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $66 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.89 per gallon (June 2022) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.89 per gallon (June 2022) Friday ‘s U.S. Oil Price – $104.79 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $108.43 per barrel 2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $4.684 $4.696 $4.812 $4.986 $3.143 Florida $4.420 $4.434 $4.566 $4.825 $3.009 Georgia $4.192 $4.205 $4.321 $4.433 $2.936 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Source: News Release