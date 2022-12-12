AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fell 12 Cents Last Week

Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31 day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon.

On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That’s 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.

“Economic recession concerns have kept downward pressure on the global fuel market, causing crude oil prices to plummet, dragging gas prices down with them,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of crude plunged 29% in the past month; 11% of that happened last week. This should pave the way for additional discounts at the pump this week. Unless fundamentals change, the state average could easily sink below $3 a gallon before Christmas Day.”

The state average is now $1.73 per gallon less than the record high price of $4.89 per gallon, set back in June. During that time, oil prices traded as high as $123.70 per barrel. On Friday, U.S. oil settled at $71.02/b – the lowest daily settlement of 2022.

Pump prices are already below what drivers paid during last year’s holidays. In 2021, Florida gas prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Christmas Day and $3.22 per gallon on New Year’s Eve.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.39), Naples ($3.33), Gainesville ($3.32)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.89), Pensacola ($2.92), Panama City ($2.92)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

