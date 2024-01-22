AAA: FLORIDA GAS PRICES ARE THE LOWEST IN A MONTH

Florida’s average gas price is below $3 a gallon for the first time this year. The state average was $2.99 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average price since December 20th.

“The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Plunging temps across the country contributes to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70% of filling stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Fort Lauderdale ($3.09), Naples ($3.08)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Panama City ($2.84), Pensacola ($2.92)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)