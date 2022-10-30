A Weather Treat For Halloween; Watching For Tricks In The Tropics

Halloween features an early treat: lots of sun and the chance of an afternoon shower in the east coast metro area. But there is a trick — a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. The evening will be great for trick-or-treating or parties — but a sneaky shower is possible in portions of the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few locations could reach the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring a sunny start to the month of November. Look for a few clouds and a shower or two at times in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun with the chance of an afternoon shower. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny with just a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for yet another sunny autumn day in South Florida. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the low in the eastern Caribbean is now tropical cyclone Fifteen, as it tracks in the general direction of Central America. This system will bring heavy rain to Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola. Elsewhere, the low about 100 miles northeast of Bermuda is not expected to develop.