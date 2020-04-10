It’s time to fill the home with warmth on National Cinnamon Crescent Day! Each year, this pastry holiday causes mouth-watering excitement on April 10th.

True cinnamon, or Ceylon cinnamon is native to Sri Lanka.

In Ancient Egypt, cinnamon was used in the embalming process.

Two teaspoons of cinnamon has about 12 calories.

Cinnamon has many health benefits. It has shown promise in the treatment of diabetes, arthritis, high cholesterol, memory function, and even leukemia and lymphoma.

In the Middle Ages, cinnamon was only affordable by the wealthy elite of society. A person’s social rank could be determined by the number of spices they could afford.

Cinnamon rolls are known in Sweden as “kanelbulle.” This word literally means cinnamon bun. Other than kanelbulle, cinnamon roll and cinnamon bun, they are also known as sticky rolls and sticky buns.

Philadelphia-style cinnamon rolls date back to the 18th century. It contains honey, sugar, cinnamon and raisins.

Cinnamon dates back to 2,000 B.C., where it was imported from Egypt to China and was so highly prized that it was regarded as a gift fit for monarchs.

Cinnamon may actually be one of the oldest spices in the world. In the Bible it is mentioned in Exodus 30:23, Proverbs 7:17 and revelation 18:13 to name just a few.

Cinnamon, according to Chinese medicine can be used as a way of treating a wide range of ailments including nausea and colds.

Sri Lanka produce around 90% of the cinnamomum verum (cinnamon variety) used across the world.

The cinnamon bun is a Swedish invention that swept the U.S. ever since the 1950’s. The product is actually dated back to the 1920’s.

An oil extracted from cinnamon, eugenol, has been used as a local anesthetic and antiseptic by dentists.

A typical Swede eats 316 cinnamon buns per year.

In 1965, the Pillsbury company launched a refrigerated crescent roll. This was also when the Pillsbury Doughboy first came on the scene.

The Pillsbury Doughboy was also known as “Poppin’ Fresh” and still represents Pillsbury’s refrigerated dough products today.

