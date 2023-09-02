In the heart of Westchester, Miami, an unparalleled culinary rendezvous is set to unfold. As the clock strikes noon on September 10th, food enthusiasts will gather to partake in the Burger Beast Scavenger Hunt and the accompanying Burger Popup Extravaganza. This isn’t just any event—it’s the grand celebration of Burger Beast’s 15th Blogiversary. And amplifying the fervor of this festivity is Gayo Azul, the famous Caribbean Hispanic cheesemaker with a Dutch influence.

The call is out to culinary aficionados, whether they choose to embark on this journey solo or with a vibrant team of five. As participants unlock clues and relish the thrill, a coveted grand prize beckons—a scrumptious assortment worth $150 of Gayo Azul Cheese. The adventure’s epicenter? The renowned Mojo Donuts at 8870 SW 40th Street. Here, participants will unravel the day’s agenda and be gifted a curated bag of delights.

Amidst the excitement of the hunt, Mojo Donuts promises another savory escapade. From 11 AM to 4 PM, its premises will transform into the Cruz Diablo Burger Popup stage. The showstopper? The enticing El Hijo de la Gran Frita Burger. Its allure lies in its incorporation of Gayo Azul’s celebrated Gouda Cheese—a cheese characterized by its rich texture and nuanced saltiness.

Gayo Azul’s journey, starting in the Caribbean back in the 1950s, is a testament to its commitment to melding Dutch and Hispanic cheese-crafting traditions. From the crumbly Cotija, the flavorful Dutch Edam, the holey European Swiss, the versatile Queso Blanco, to the perfect-for-frying Queso Para Freir—every cheese variant narrates a story of culinary amalgamation. With a footprint in multiple retail spaces, Gayo Azul’s cheeses resonate with generations.

Sharing his thoughts, Josh Rosen, Brand Manager at Gayo Azul, remarked, “Being an intrinsic part of the Burger Beast Blogiversary in Miami is exhilarating. As Gayo Azul continues its legacy in countless kitchens, this event feels like a heartfelt tribute.”

Echoing Rosen’s sentiments, the genius behind Burger Beast, Sef Gonzalez, voiced, “Having Gayo Azul sponsor our 15th Blogiversary couldn’t be more apt. It’s a harmonious blend of our shared history with Miami’s Cheese Loving community.”

Are your taste buds intrigued? Reserve your spot for just $20 via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burger-beast-15th-blogiversary-scavenger-hunt-tickets-678914470457

Curiosity piqued about the universe of Gayo Azul? Their digital portals and social platforms offer a deep dive. Similarly, to explore the chronicles of Burger Beast and the visionary, Sef Gonzalez, www.burgerbeast.com is the place to be.