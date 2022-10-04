A Sweet Treat for Fall (Video)

(Culinary.net) Fall is about cooler weather, football, sweaters and warm, delicious food. It’s about gathering around the table with loved ones to enjoy a snack or meal and making memories that will last a lifetime. As the weather changes, there are few better places to be than the kitchen, whipping up something amazing for all who are gathered.

This season, when you’re craving something sweet, try this Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips. It’s rich with lots of semi-sweet chocolate chips but also has a prominent pumpkin flavor that is hard to resist.

This recipe is easy to make and provides an opportunity to get the little ones involved in the kitchen. For example, they can stir and pour those yummy chocolate chips into the batter.

Made start to finish in less than an hour, this dessert gives you more time to rake leaves, carve pumpkins and cuddle up by the fireplace.

It can be a perfect treat for get-togethers from parties and events to just a couple friends enjoying each other’s company.

It’s light and moist with a crisp exterior. The signature pumpkin taste blends with the sweet chocolate to create a unique taste perfect for fall.

Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Servings: 12

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs, at room temperature

1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and pumpkin spice. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine canned pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Stir together. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients; mix until combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake 45-50 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for at least 10 minutes in the pan before removing to the wire rack to finish cooling.

SOURCE: Culinary.net