A Sweet, Melty Holiday Sandwich (Video Recipe)

All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack.

When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.

Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

12 ounces Havarti cheese

2 Envy apples

Preheat oven to 450 F. Lightly butter one side of each bread slice and place on the baking sheet butter side down. On the side without butter, spread cranberry sauce on half of the bread slices. Slice Havarti cheese about 1/4-inch thick and place over the cranberry layer. Thinly slice apples and layer over cheese. Top with remaining bread slices with butter side up. Bake for 5 minutes then carefully flip each sandwich. Bake for 3-5 minutes until the cheese is melty.

