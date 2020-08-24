A Sweet Evening-Ender (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) Nearly anytime can be a good time for a decadent dessert. This Creamy Raspberry Mocha Parfait, which combines the flavors of instant coffee, chocolate and raspberries, can be a perfect nightcap to almost any meal.
Creamy Raspberry Mocha Parfait
Servings: 4
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- 1 tablespoon instant coffee
- 1 packet chocolate pudding mix
- 2 cups of milk
- 1 carton whipped topping
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups raspberries
- whipped cream, for topping
- chocolate powder, for dusting
- In a small bowl, mix hot water and instant coffee. Cool completely.
- In a medium bowl, mix milk and chocolate pudding mix until blended and thickened. Add cooled coffee; mix well. Add whipped topping; mix well. Chill.
- In a large bowl, add heavy cream, cream of tartar, and vanilla extract. Beat mixture to form peaks. Gradually add sugar. Continue beating the mixture until stiffer peaks form.
- In four parfait glasses, layer chocolate pudding mix, whipped cream mix and raspberries. Top raspberries with additional chocolate pudding mix, a dollop of whipped cream, another raspberry, and dust with chocolate powder.
