A Sweet Evening-Ender (Video Recipe)

Creamy Raspberry Mocha Parfait

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons hot water

1 tablespoon instant coffee

1 packet chocolate pudding mix

2 cups of milk

1 carton whipped topping

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups raspberries

whipped cream, for topping

chocolate powder, for dusting

In a small bowl, mix hot water and instant coffee. Cool completely. In a medium bowl, mix milk and chocolate pudding mix until blended and thickened. Add cooled coffee; mix well. Add whipped topping; mix well. Chill. In a large bowl, add heavy cream, cream of tartar, and vanilla extract. Beat mixture to form peaks. Gradually add sugar. Continue beating the mixture until stiffer peaks form. In four parfait glasses, layer chocolate pudding mix, whipped cream mix and raspberries. Top raspberries with additional chocolate pudding mix, a dollop of whipped cream, another raspberry, and dust with chocolate powder.

