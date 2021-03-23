A Sunny And Warmer Florida Tuesday

Tuesday starts with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s again. Then the day features lots of sun and a gentle breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and a warm breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be breezy with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another warm day with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s again.