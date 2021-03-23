Home Weather A Sunny And Warmer Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday starts with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s again.  Then the day features lots of sun and a gentle breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and a warm breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be breezy with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another warm day with mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

