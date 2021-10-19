Home Weather A Sunny And Breezy Florida Tuesday

A Sunny And Breezy Florida Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Tuesday features a brisk and gusty breeze and lots of sun.  Look for just the chance of a stray shower near the Atlantic coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and a few afternoon showers in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and maybe a stray storm as more moisture returns.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with passing showers and a few storms, especially in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

