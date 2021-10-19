A Sunny And Breezy Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features a brisk and gusty breeze and lots of sun. Look for just the chance of a stray shower near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and a few afternoon showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and maybe a stray storm as more moisture returns. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with passing showers and a few storms, especially in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.